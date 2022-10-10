Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Director Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Rating) Director Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 600,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,820,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,626.70.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

CVE:LMR opened at C$0.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.