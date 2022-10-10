Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR) Director Purchases C$18,000.00 in Stock

Oct 10th, 2022

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMRGet Rating) Director Amrit Paul Singh Gill purchased 600,000 shares of Lomiko Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,820,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,626.70.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

CVE:LMR opened at C$0.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Lomiko Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

