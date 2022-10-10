Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,974 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,114 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 288.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,473 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $54.84. 12,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,655. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

LPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

