Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Reduced by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.9% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 1,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.37. The company had a trading volume of 141,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day moving average is $194.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

