Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lessened by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 5.5% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $194.81. 159,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,972,704. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.58.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

