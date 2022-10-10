LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Reduced by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,511.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.99. 52,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,581. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.12. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

