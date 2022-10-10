LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.7% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $15.96. 13,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 803,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 95.62% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $83,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,417,863.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,402,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

