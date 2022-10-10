Lucky Block (V1) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (LBLOCK)

Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Lucky Block (V1) has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Lucky Block (V1) has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $26,354.00 worth of Lucky Block (V1) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lucky Block (V1) token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Lucky Block (V1) Profile

Lucky Block (V1) was first traded on November 24th, 2021. Lucky Block (V1)’s total supply is 99,600,521,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,773,243,174 tokens. The Reddit community for Lucky Block (V1) is https://reddit.com/r/luckyblock_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lucky Block (V1)’s official message board is luckyblock.com/press. Lucky Block (V1)’s official website is luckyblock.com. Lucky Block (V1)’s official Twitter account is @luckyblockcoin.

Lucky Block (V1) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucky Block (V1) (LBLOCK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lucky Block (V1) has a current supply of 99,600,521,807.68 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lucky Block (V1) is 0.00018787 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18,348.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://luckyblock.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucky Block (V1) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lucky Block (V1) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lucky Block (V1) using one of the exchanges listed above.

