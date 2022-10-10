Lufax (NYSE:LU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 331101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LU. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Lufax by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Lufax by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.