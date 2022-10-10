Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.53

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 1697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Luther Burbank to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Luther Burbank ( NASDAQ:LBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

