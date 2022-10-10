LVZ Inc. Acquires 1,109 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,130. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.00 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 202.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Stories

