LVZ Inc. Buys 1,683 Shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.81% of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBD. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,216,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,386 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. 12,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,548. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58.

