LVZ Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 202,522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $20,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 29,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $154.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,354. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.65.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

