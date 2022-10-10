LVZ Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LVZ Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 83,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

