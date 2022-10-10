LVZ Inc. Has $238,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.21. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.26.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

