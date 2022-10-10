LVZ Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.30. The company had a trading volume of 31,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.01. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $193.41 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

