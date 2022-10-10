LVZ Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 48,620 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,239,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.73. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $26.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.