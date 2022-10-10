LVZ Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 765,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.6% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $45,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after acquiring an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,048,307 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

