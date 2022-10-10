LVZ Inc. Takes Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 242,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 79,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GIC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.32. 95 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,125. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

