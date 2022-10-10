Mad Viking Games (MVG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.46 Million

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Mad Viking Games has a market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $17,297.00 worth of Mad Viking Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mad Viking Games token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mad Viking Games has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mad Viking Games Profile

Mad Viking Games was first traded on September 30th, 2021. The official website for Mad Viking Games is madvikinggames.com. The Reddit community for Mad Viking Games is https://reddit.com/r/MadVikingGames. Mad Viking Games’ official Twitter account is @madvikinggames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mad Viking Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mad Viking Games (MVG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the VeChain platform. Mad Viking Games has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Mad Viking Games is 0.00122048 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $17,664.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://madvikinggames.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mad Viking Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mad Viking Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mad Viking Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

