MADworld (UMAD) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

MADworld (UMAD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One MADworld token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MADworld has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. MADworld has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $13,733.00 worth of MADworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MADworld alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MADworld Profile

MADworld was first traded on November 25th, 2021. MADworld’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,159,296,764 tokens. The Reddit community for MADworld is https://reddit.com/r/madworldnft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MADworld is madworld.io. MADworld’s official Twitter account is @madworldnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MADworld is medium.com/madworld-nft.

MADworld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MADworld (UMAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MADworld has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MADworld is 0.00331939 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,061.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://madworld.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MADworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MADworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MADworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MADworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MADworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.