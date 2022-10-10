Maiar DEX Hits One Day Volume of $83,862.00 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $348.95 million and $83,862.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,234.16 or 1.00045098 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045773 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00063621 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022804 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005604 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $54,749.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.