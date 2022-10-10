Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Achieves Market Cap of $26.52 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token token can now be bought for $6.15 or 0.00031869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,314,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Manchester City Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz. The official website for Manchester City Fan Token is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manchester City Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Manchester City Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 4,314,458 in circulation. The last known price of Manchester City Fan Token is 6.43220352 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,804,916.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com."

