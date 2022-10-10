Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 195,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.