MASQ Price Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One MASQ token can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $89,872.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003192 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on October 6th, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 tokens. MASQ’s official message board is medium.com/masq-project. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @masq_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. MASQ’s official website is masq.ai. The Reddit community for MASQ is https://reddit.com/r/masq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ (MASQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MASQ has a current supply of 37,500,000 with 25,560,578.79067506 in circulation. The last known price of MASQ is 0.05967814 USD and is up 13.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $208,983.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://masq.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.