McGinn Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 2.4% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,976. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

