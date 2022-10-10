McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 3.5% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. 169,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,453,774. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.