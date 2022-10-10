mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Scotiabank

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian lowered their price target on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, mdf commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$2.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$124.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.43. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$1.51 and a 52 week high of C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.81.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

