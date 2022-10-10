Medallion Financial’s (MFIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Medallion Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

MFIN stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.21 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 28.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 139.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

