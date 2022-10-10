MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Lowered to $970.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $990.00 to $970.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,403.64.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $881.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 186.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $919.37 and a 200 day moving average of $879.86. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

