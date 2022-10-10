Mesefa (SEFA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Mesefa (SEFA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Mesefa token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a total market capitalization of $1,292.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003149 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069849 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10678195 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mesefa

Mesefa was first traded on January 15th, 2020. Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 430,655 tokens. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mesefa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mesefa (SEFA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mesefa has a current supply of 963,000,000 with 430,655 in circulation. The last known price of Mesefa is 0.00300047 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $462.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mesefa.com.”

