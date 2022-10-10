Metahub Coin Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week (MHB)

Metahub Coin (MHB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Metahub Coin has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Metahub Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahub Coin has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $9,837.00 worth of Metahub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003175 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metahub Coin Profile

Metahub Coin’s genesis date was May 9th, 2022. Metahub Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Metahub Coin’s official Twitter account is @metahub01. The official website for Metahub Coin is metahublab.com/index-en.html.

Metahub Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahub Coin (MHB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metahub Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metahub Coin is 0.00560146 USD and is up 3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,513.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metahublab.com/index-en.html.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

