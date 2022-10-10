Metal (MTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.72 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Metal token can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $70.70 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal DAO (MTL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metal DAO has a current supply of 66,588,888. The last known price of Metal DAO is 1.07377365 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $12,303,494.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metalpay.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

