MetamonkeyAi (MMAI) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

MetamonkeyAi (MMAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. MetamonkeyAi has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and approximately $55,065.00 worth of MetamonkeyAi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetamonkeyAi has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One MetamonkeyAi token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MetamonkeyAi Profile

MetamonkeyAi was first traded on September 2nd, 2022. MetamonkeyAi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for MetamonkeyAi is www.metamonkey.ai. MetamonkeyAi’s official Twitter account is @metamonkey_ai.

MetamonkeyAi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetamonkeyAi (MMAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetamonkeyAi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetamonkeyAi is 0.00025089 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $62,475.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metamonkey.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetamonkeyAi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetamonkeyAi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetamonkeyAi using one of the exchanges listed above.

