METANOA Price Hits $0.0172 on Exchanges (NOA)

METANOA (NOA) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. METANOA has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $60,088.00 worth of METANOA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, METANOA has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One METANOA token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

About METANOA

METANOA (NOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. METANOA’s official website is metanoa.io. METANOA’s official Twitter account is @noaplatform.

Buying and Selling METANOA

According to CryptoCompare, “METANOA (NOA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. METANOA has a current supply of 0. The last known price of METANOA is 0.01692954 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27,076.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metanoa.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as METANOA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade METANOA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase METANOA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

