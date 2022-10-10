Metavault Trade Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (MVX)

Metavault Trade (MVX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Metavault Trade token can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00010456 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metavault Trade has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metavault Trade has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $36,491.00 worth of Metavault Trade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metavault Trade alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metavault Trade Token Profile

Metavault Trade’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Metavault Trade’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,772,995 tokens. Metavault Trade’s official Twitter account is @metavaulttrade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metavault Trade’s official message board is medium.com/@metavault.trade. The official website for Metavault Trade is metavault.trade.

Buying and Selling Metavault Trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Metavault Trade (MVX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Metavault Trade has a current supply of 4,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metavault Trade is 1.96329936 USD and is up 18.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $578,957.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metavault.trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metavault Trade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metavault Trade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metavault Trade using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metavault Trade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metavault Trade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.