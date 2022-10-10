Metaverse.Network Pioneer Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.38 Million (NEER)

Metaverse.Network Pioneer (NEER) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Metaverse.Network Pioneer has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Metaverse.Network Pioneer coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002271 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse.Network Pioneer has a market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $308,797.00 worth of Metaverse.Network Pioneer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse.Network Pioneer Coin Profile

Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s launch date was August 30th, 2022. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,247,184 coins. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s official website is metaverse.network. The Reddit community for Metaverse.Network Pioneer is https://reddit.com/r/metaversenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metaverse.Network Pioneer is bitcountry.medium.com. Metaverse.Network Pioneer’s official Twitter account is @bitdotcountry.

Metaverse.Network Pioneer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse.Network Pioneer (NEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Metaverse.Network Pioneer has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 19,453,215 in circulation. The last known price of Metaverse.Network Pioneer is 0.50986707 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $317,297.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metaverse.network/.”

