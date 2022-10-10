MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGPI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.96. 9,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,294. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $117.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.95.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,745 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $200,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,217 shares of company stock worth $781,967. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $13,469,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

