milestoneBased (MILE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

milestoneBased (MILE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. milestoneBased has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $28,757.00 worth of milestoneBased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, milestoneBased has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One milestoneBased token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00006460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

milestoneBased Profile

milestoneBased’s total supply is 1,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,323,070 tokens. The official website for milestoneBased is milestonebased.com. milestoneBased’s official Twitter account is @milestonebased and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “milestoneBased (MILE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. milestoneBased has a current supply of 1,337,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of milestoneBased is 1.35124143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milestonebased.com/.”

