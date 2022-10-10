Mimo Governance Token Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges (MIMO)

Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Mimo Governance Token has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Mimo Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $10,132.00 worth of Mimo Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mimo Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mimo Governance Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,179.72 or 1.00017604 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003516 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00047967 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00062620 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Mimo Governance Token Profile

Mimo Governance Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Mimo Governance Token’s total supply is 902,755,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,825,910 tokens. Mimo Governance Token’s official message board is mimodefi.medium.com. The official website for Mimo Governance Token is mimo.capital. Mimo Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @mimo_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mimo Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/mimodefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mimo Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mimo Governance Token (MIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mimo Governance Token has a current supply of 902,755,232.8 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mimo Governance Token is 0.01576147 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,972.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mimo.capital/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mimo Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mimo Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mimo Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mimo Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mimo Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.