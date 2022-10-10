Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 253,355 shares.The stock last traded at $17.86 and had previously closed at $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIRM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.67 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 137.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2,193.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 315.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.