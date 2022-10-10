Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.42

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 108911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

