MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 77.0% during the first quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 382,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,340 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.