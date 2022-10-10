Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 690 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 48,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.81. 10,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.02. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

