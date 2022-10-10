Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,877. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

