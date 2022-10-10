Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,976 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.99. 101,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190,652. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.94.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

