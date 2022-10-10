Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.98. 51,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.61 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.48.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.