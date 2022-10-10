Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $29.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $29,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.45. 4,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,288. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

