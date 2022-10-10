Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,362 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,931. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.52 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

