Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.30. 142,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

