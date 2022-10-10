Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $95.17 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,011,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,168,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,823,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,838,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,441,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,713,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,576,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.